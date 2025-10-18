C&L's Late Night Music Club With Gino Vannelli 'Brother To Brother'

Gino Vannelli was born in Canada to an Italian family in 1952 and moved to Los Angeles in 1972. I chose to use the title track for the video, but he was nominated for Grammy for the song, "I Just Wanna Stop," from the B2B album.

Wiki:

Vannelli and his brother, Joe, moved to Los Angeles in 1972. Desperate and broke, they waited for hours in the parking lot outside A&M Studios, hoping to get a record deal. When Herb Alpert, the co-owner of A&M Records, finally emerged, Vannelli ran toward him and gave him a demo tape while being chased by security guards.[6] Alpert signed Vannelli and released his debut album, Crazy Life, in the summer of 1973.[7]

On this record he also introduced the world to guitarist Carlos Rios who made his debut on this record and performed some scintillating solos.

I love the record. Here's a link to its entirety.

Gino is still going strong.

