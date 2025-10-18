C&L's Late Night Music Club With Gino Vannelli 'Brother To Brother'

The entire album is a classic
By John AmatoOctober 18, 2025

Gino Vannelli was born in Canada to an Italian family in 1952 and moved to Los Angeles in 1972. I chose to use the title track for the video, but he was nominated for Grammy for the song, "I Just Wanna Stop," from the B2B album.
Wiki:

Vannelli and his brother, Joe, moved to Los Angeles in 1972. Desperate and broke, they waited for hours in the parking lot outside A&M Studios, hoping to get a record deal. When Herb Alpert, the co-owner of A&M Records, finally emerged, Vannelli ran toward him and gave him a demo tape while being chased by security guards.[6] Alpert signed Vannelli and released his debut album, Crazy Life, in the summer of 1973.[7]

On this record he also introduced the world to guitarist Carlos Rios who made his debut on this record and performed some scintillating solos.

I love the record. Here's a link to its entirety.

Gino is still going strong.

Open thread...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon