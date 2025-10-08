'Covering For Pedophiles': Dem Goes There On Trump's 'Dementia'

Ruben Gallego sat down with Ben Meiselas, and the Democratic Arizona Senator didn't hold back on the obvious. The President's health, both physical and mental, is an apparent concern. And Trump is saying some really alarming things lately, but his party seems to be going along with it while feigning naivety. As for the government shutdown, Democrats are calling for a solution that protects American families from a healthcare crisis, but the president is missing in action.

"But he said that they're negotiating," Meiselas said. "I spoke with Leader Jeffries. I spoke with Leader Schumer. They both did interviews here. We don't know what he's talking about."

"They're doing no negotiations," he continued. "They're not even here. What in the world are they talking about?i mean, that in and of itself should be a major three-alarm fire."

"I mean, even when Donald Trump is in D.C., he's not really mentally in D.C.," Gallego responded. "So we don't know who to negotiate with. And fact is, we're getting closer to November 1st. Open enrollment happens then."

"Donald Trump has never dealt with insurance personally," he continued. "He's never bought insurance. He's never had to go and figure out what insurance rates really are. He's always had someone doing that for him."

"And you have Speaker Johnson and Leader Thune that know that," he said. "So they know how to manipulate this man. They have a goal. They want to destroy the ACA. Russ Vought also is able to manipulate this president, too."

"And the president really at the end of the day, all he cares about is destroying the legacy of Obamacare," Gallego said. "And 24 million Americans are going to suffer because of that 24 million Americans are going to see their rate increase doubled. In Arizona, a family of four is going to see their premiums increased by almost $4,400."

"If you are a swing Republican in a swing district in an off-year election, why are you falling on this sword for this guy who's clearly checked out and needs to be probably put into some type of treatment program for whatever dementia he has?" he continued. "For Johnson, who comes from one of the safest districts in the country, who's covering for pedophiles?"



"And for John Thune, who is, you know, in there for six years, and he is not worried about members of Congress," he added. "But you have all these members of Congress are diving themselves on the sword. For what? At the end of the day, they're going to end up losing their elections for something they could have easily fixed with just a simple compromise."

If you’re a Republican in a swing district, why are you falling on this sword for a guy who’s clearly checked out and probably needs to be put into some kind of treatment program for whatever dementia… pic.twitter.com/8G4dFxD15S — Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2025

Meiselas and Gallego are precisely right. Trump is like that drunk guy you see on the corner of the street waving his dick around while yelling out obscenities. Now, if the dick-waving drunk guy was your uncle, you'd be sure to get him the help he direly needs. But if you're a Republican, you pretend everything is hunky dory.