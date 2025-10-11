Dominion Voting Systems Sold To MAGA Crony

Despite winning millions and millions in defamation suits against MAGA media figures, Dominion Voting Systems machines will now be owned by a crony of one of Trump's top election-lie lieutenants.

Via The Guardian (my emphases added):

The company was purchased by Scott Leiendecker, a former Republican Missouri election official who founded KnowInk, which makes electronic pollbooks used at voting sites across the country. Leiendecker purchased Dominion under a new company called Liberty Vote. Leiendecker served as the elections director in St Louis from 2005 until 2012, according to his LinkedIn, a period during which he would have overlapped with Ed Martin, a staunch Trump ally at the justice department who served as chairman of the St Louis board of elections from 2005 to 2006.

Yep, that’s the same Ed Martin who is such an election-denying extremist that Trump could not get him confirmed as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. Instead, Martin is now director of the DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group. John Amato rightly described it as “A made-up department created to solely punish those who prosecuted Trump.” And did I mention that he quacks like a Russian asset?

The Guardian suggests that the new Liberty Vote company will not be the MAGA election-ensurer its name and owner’s history suggests. It reported that Leiendecker’s KnowInk is “highly regarded” in the election community. Similarly, Axios reported that “Liberty Vote officials describe Leiendecker as a neutral arbiter.” As if they’d say anything else about the new owner of a company that Axios also noted has voting machines in 27 states. The company also gave Axios a statement from Nevada’s Democratic secretary of state describing Leiendecker as “open, honest and transparent.”

But Liberty Vote is already signaling a willingness to play ball with Trump: “The company said its approach would ensure ‘compliance with President Trump’s executive order’ on election security, though specific details were not provided,” The Guardian said.

More worrisome is that Axios said the company plans a "’top-down’ review of Dominion's equipment ahead of next year's midterm elections, and that it would ‘rebuild or retire’ machines as needed."

Given that every Trump accusation is a confession, every Democrat and democracy lover better be extra vigilant against the “rigged elections” lies that may actually come true, but from his own side.