Bill Barr Subpoenaed In Dominion 2020 Election Lawsuit Against Fox News

Fox News is having a bad day. That's a shame.
Credit: Office of Public Affairs/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardJuly 11, 2022

Former Attorney General William Barr was issued a subpoena to testify against Fox News as part of an ongoing 2020 election defamation lawsuit brought by voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems, ABC News reports.

Late last year, Fox News lost its attempt to dismiss a whopping $1.6 billion lawsuit brought by Dominion, a voting machine company that says the network defamed it by amplifying conspiracy theories about its technology, claiming it helped to rig the election.

Via ABC News:

Dominion filed to subpoena Donald Trump's former AG last week, according to the docket -- the latest sign that the company's lawsuits against those who pushed false claims of election fraud may be gathering steam.

As part of the Fox News suit, Dominion recently issued an additional string of subpoenas to officials including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who Trump famously called after the 2020 election asking to help him "find" the exact number of votes he needed to win the state of Georgia.

"Fox sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process," Dominion said in its complaint.

At the first public hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Barr said in a clip played by the committee that the baseless allegations that Dominion machines switched votes from Joe Biden to Trump were "complete nonsense" and "amongst the most disturbing."

Laughably, a Fox News official responded to the suit last March, saying, "FOX News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court."

That's hilarious. I see the network is trying its hand at comedy now.

