Trump Melts Down Over Barr Calling His Legal Team A 'Clown Show'

The Wall Street Journal published adapted excerpts from Bill Barr's new book, One Damn Thing After Another,” in which Barr describes the meltdown Trump had when they fought over his election loss in 2020.

As you might guess, Trump was not happy about the release of this latest excerpt at all.

In an early leaked section last week, the former Trump Attorney General eviscerated the ex-president for inciting the insurrection, and being unfit to lead the Republican party.

Trump, his reelection campaign, and Rudy Giuliani promoted the blatant lie that Trump's loss was due to election fraud and Dominion voting machines.

Barr's article is called, "When I Confronted Trump About Election Fraud." The former Attorney General describes their heated confrontation, which ended with Barr's departure from Trump's administration.

Leading up to his resignation, Barr had informed Mike Balsamo, an Associated Press reporter, "To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” which flashed across TV screens everywhere, humiliating Trump, making him livid.

Barr writes, “Mr. President,” I said, “the reason you are in this position is that, instead of having a crackerjack legal team that had its shit together from day one, you wheeled out a clown show, and no quality lawyers who would otherwise be willing to help will get anywhere near it.”

Barr explained how easy it was to disprove the Dominion voter fraud allegations, along with the other absurd claims from the clown show justifying his loss.

After Trump berated him for not indicting James Comey, the end was nigh.

“I understand you are very frustrated with me, Mr. President, and I am willing to submit my resignation. But I have—” Bang. A loud sound, almost like a gunshot, cut me off and jolted us all. “Accepted!” the President yelled. It took me a second to see that President Trump had slammed the table with his palm. “Accepted!” he yelled again. Bang. He hit the table once more; his face was quivering. “Leave, and don’t go back to your office. You are done right now. Go home!” he barked.

As you might expect, Traitor Trump reacted badly.

In a new statement, Trump says Barr "was so petrified of being held in contempt or being impeached by the Democrats, which they were constantly threatening him with, that he was virtually a broken man who allowed for the systemic violation of election laws." — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) March 3, 2022

Of course Trump thinks it's Barr's fault that he lost the election.

