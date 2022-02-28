Bill Barr Blames Trump For January 6 Insurrection

in a scathing new book, Trump's former AG says, "it is time for Republicans to focus on rising new leaders in the party."
Bill Barr Blames Trump For January 6 Insurrection
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoFebruary 28, 2022

In his new book entitled “One Damn Thing After Another,” former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr eviscerated the ex-president for inciting the insurrection and being unfit to lead the Republican party.

The WSJ has some early quotes from the book.

"The election was not ‘stolen.' Trump lost it.” Barr wrote. Trump's response was pure narcissism personified.

“This is killing me—killing me. This is pulling the rug right out from under me,” Mr. Trump shouted at Mr. Barr, according to the book. “He stopped for a moment and then said, ‘You must hate Trump. You would only do this if you hate Trump.’

Barr writes, “The absurd lengths to which he took his ‘stolen election’ claim led to the rioting on Capitol Hill,”

Unfortunately for America, it was Bill Barr who shielded and helped Trump skate away from any criminal charges in the Mueller report.

Defending Michael Flynn was one thing, but taking Mueller's report and giving Trump and his minions the cover they needed was a travesty.

Let's hope Trump pays for his attempt at overthrowing the US government since he seems to escape justice at every turn and gets away with it.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue