Bill Barr Blames Trump For January 6 Insurrection

In his new book entitled “One Damn Thing After Another,” former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr eviscerated the ex-president for inciting the insurrection and being unfit to lead the Republican party.

The WSJ has some early quotes from the book.

"The election was not ‘stolen.' Trump lost it.” Barr wrote. Trump's response was pure narcissism personified.

“This is killing me—killing me. This is pulling the rug right out from under me,” Mr. Trump shouted at Mr. Barr, according to the book. “He stopped for a moment and then said, ‘You must hate Trump. You would only do this if you hate Trump.’

Barr writes, “The absurd lengths to which he took his ‘stolen election’ claim led to the rioting on Capitol Hill,”

Unfortunately for America, it was Bill Barr who shielded and helped Trump skate away from any criminal charges in the Mueller report.

Defending Michael Flynn was one thing, but taking Mueller's report and giving Trump and his minions the cover they needed was a travesty.

Let's hope Trump pays for his attempt at overthrowing the US government since he seems to escape justice at every turn and gets away with it.