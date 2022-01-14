McCarthy Audio Proves Trump Knows He Has Some Responsibility For Insurrection

CNN played video on Friday of Kevin McCarthy six days after the insurrection at the US Capitol took place saying Trump told him he had some responsibility for the attacks.

McCarthy said this to KERN radio on January 12, 2021.

"I say [Trump] has responsibility. He told me personally that he does have some responsibility, I think a lot of people do.." McCarthy said.

McCarthy also was supportive of a bipartisan commission to get all the facts and actually work out everything for a grand jury to find out what happened.

Trump and his Congressional and media minions a few weeks after the attack began to defend him and claim it wasn't even an insurrection, but an unsupervised visit that got out of hand.

McCarthy joined that crowd.

Fast-forward to this week and McCarthy has now refused to comply with a request to testify to the Select Committee investigating the insurrection.

On January 13th, a reporter said McCarthy had a "unique window of what transpired on January 6."

"You're one of the only few people who spoke to Trump that day. Doesn't the American public have a right to know what the president of the United States with thinking and doing while the US capital was under attack?"

McCarthy balked.

"My conversation was very short. Advising the president of what was happening here," McCarthy said. "There is nothing that I can provide the January 6 committee for legislation of them moving forward.... There's nothing in that realm."

There is much to know about his conversation with Trump on that infamous day and he doesn't get to decide what the American public understands about that day.

He owes it to Americans to testify and be done with it .