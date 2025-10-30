Dr. Oz Performs Medical Miracle: Invents Retraction Out Of Thin Air

Another Trump lackey just straight up lies to a reporter when asked about the damage that will be inflicted from Republicans ending the Affordable Care Act subsidies in their "big beautiful" turd of a bill they passed earlier this year.

From The Daily Beast:

Dr. Mehmet Oz casually dismissed claims that health insurance premiums were about to skyrocket on Wednesday as lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been sounding the alarms.

Oz, who serves as administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), was asked about the looming increase in health insurance costs at an event on lowering drug prices.

“Unless those tax credits are extended, the subsidies, the average plan will increase for Americans by somewhere around 115 percent. Do you believe that Congress should extend those subsidies so that most Americans do not receive significant increases in their premiums?” a reporter asked, quoting the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).

Oz fired back, asking where the numbers had come from before angrily claiming KFF ran the data inappropriately and had retracted it, which was not the case.

“Here’s the truth, the window shopping is already revealing that the average American... who’s on the ACA (Affordable Care Act) between 100 and 400 percent of the poverty level is going to pay $50 total next year. It’s going to be $13 more than this year,” Oz declared.

“There can be a lot of hair pulling and scratching, mud-slinging, but the fundamental reality for most Americans is that although it is an increase in spend, that’s not the big issue,” he went on.