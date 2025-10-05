First Monday In October Is Back

A cartoon for the new Supreme Court term.
First Monday In October Is Back
By RattOctober 5, 2025

Happy Sunday morning to you all! My eye is somewhat recovered from the trauma of having something in it, but I am NOT recovered from seeing children in Chicago zip-tied together during a midnight raid involving ICE idjuts rappelling into an apartment building and willy-nilly arresting people. Not over that at all.

The thing is, last night a Trump-appointed judge blocked his invasion of Portland, ruling that "concludes that the President did not have a “colorable basis” to invoke § 12406(3) to federalize the National Guard because the situation on the ground belied an inability of federal law enforcement officers to execute federal law. Id. at 1051–52. The President’s determination was simply untethered to the facts."

The DOJ actually fought for the original judge's recusal, thinking the Trump appointee would be more friendly. Oh well, such is life. Now if a Chicago-based judge would just do the same thing.

Anyway, it's a victory for the good guys and the hellhole known as Portland, Oregon can breathe easy for at least 2 weeks, since that's how long she gave the temporary restraining order. I'll take the victories where I can find them.

What's catching your eye this morning? Any other victories we should know about?

- Karoli

