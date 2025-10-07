Iowa Republican Says She’ll Hold Town Halls ‘When Hell Freezes Over’

You might think that someone who barely squeaked by in 2024, despite Trump winning Iowa by double digits, might take her own re-election a bit more seriously. But that's just not how Mariannette Miller-Meeks rolls.

With Trump's tariffs hurting farmers, a worsening economy, and Miller-Meeks' general political incompetence, I'd say her chances of being re-elected again are slim to none.

Probably a good thing she's not holding any town halls, though, as Christina Bohanan should finally rid the district of her once and for all in 2026.

Source: CNN

Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks told Johnson County Republicans in an August meeting that she’ll hold town hall meetings “when hell freezes over.” The Republican, who represents one of the nation’s most competitive House districts in southeastern Iowa, has faced questions for months over when she’ll hold a public town hall after promising to do so in April. And in the meeting with the Johnson County Republicans of Iowa — which was later posted on YouTube by the county party, where it went largely unnoticed at the time — she was blunt, saying she’s already being hounded over Medicaid cuts in the GOP’s massive government funding and policy bill. “You know, I don’t have to hold a town hall so you can come and yell at me,” said Miller-Meeks, who won by 799 votes in 2024 and faces a likely rematch next year with Democratic challenger Christina Bohannan.

Emily Singer at Daily Kos put it this way:

Really, what Miller-Meeks is afraid of is being captured on video, unable to defend herself when constituents ask her legitimate questions about why she is cutting their health care benefits and why she won't stand up to President Donald Trump’s moronic tariffs, which are harming farmers in her state. In fact, earlier this year, GOP leadership advised its caucus not to hold town halls for that very reason—a cowardly move that allows Republicans to deny that voters feel real frustration that the GOP won't say no to their Dear Leader.

Christina Bohannan with the shorter version of the video.