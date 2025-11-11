Rep. Miller-Meeks Greeted With Boos And Jeers At Her First Town Hall

By rights, Miller-Meeks should lose next year to Democrat Christina Bohannan, and by a wide margin. Members of the audience yelled as the Republican representative spoke about her support of Medicaid changes made in the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” and President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Source: The Gazette

KEOSAUQUA — Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks faced a combative crowd Monday during her first in-person town hall of the year, as frustrated constituents booed, heckled and shouted over the congresswoman throughout an hour-long event in Keosauqua that laid bare southeast Iowa voters’ anxieties about the economy, health care and immigration enforcement.

Inside the Roberts Memorial Center, the 1st District Republican tried to stick to a format in which audience questions were written on cards and read by a moderator. Critics accused her of filtering tough topics; supporters urged the crowd to let her finish.

Some attendees who stood up and disrupted the town hall were escorted out by law enforcement and Miller-Meeks’ security detail as the Roberts Memorial Center erupted in repeated exchanges between the congresswoman and audience members accusing her of ducking tough questions and backing policies hurting working Iowans.

Among those removed was Democrat Taylor Wettach, a Muscatine native and lawyer seeking his party’s nomination to challenge Miller-Meeks in 2026. Wettach stood up during the town hall and led a chant of “Vote her out!”

The raucous scene came after months of criticism from constituents and Democrats who said Miller-Meeks had avoided in-person public forums despite pledging earlier this year to resume them.

The debate over Miller-Meeks’ accessibility reignited after CNN reported last month that she told attendees at a Johnson County Republicans meeting she would hold a town hall “when hell freezes over.”