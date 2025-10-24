Jack Smith Wants To Testify Publicly To Congress Over Trump Cases

Seems like the public would be interested!
By Susie MadrakOctober 24, 2025

Jack Smith is wrangling with congressional leaders over access to his investigative files regarding Trump, and has offered to testify publicly once he has them. Rep. Jamie Raskin, top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, urged his committee leaders to accept Smith’s offer. Via CNN:

“I can think of no reason to deny the American people the opportunity to hear his testimony, under oath and with questioning from Members of both parties, and to let all Americans judge for themselves the integrity of Mr. Smith’s investigations. There is no reason his appearance should be in the shadows of a backroom and subject to the usual tiresome partisan tactics of leak-and-distort,” Raskin said in his own letter Thursday.

Potential public hearings would give Smith his biggest opportunity yet to defend the integrity of the two criminal cases he brought against Trump.

After Trump’s reelection last year brought a swift end to Smith’s prosecutions, the former special counsel has made few public comments about the matter, though he’s been steadfast in his defense of how the historic criminal cases were handled.

During a recent talk in London, he said the cases were untainted by politics and called claims that they were politically motivated “absolutely ludicrous.”

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon