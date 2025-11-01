JD Vance: We Need To Test Our Nukes, But They Do Work

The Vice President is a major a-hole.
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoNovember 1, 2025

VP JD Vance spoke out of both sides of his neck when he claimed Trump wants to start testing nuclear weapons to make sure they work, but don't worry, they do work.

Huh?

Donald Trump's mentor Vladimir Putin made unsubstantiated comments that he had some tsunami-creating nuclear weapon so Trump ordered Whiskey Pete to start tests to take back media exposure.

JD Vance tried to defend him, but came up sounding like a lying buffoon.

Q: Could you let us know your understanding of the president's comments that he wants to resume nuclear testing after more than 30 years? Does he mean the warheads themselves, the distribution, the missiles, and so forth?

What's your understanding of his intention?

VANCE: Well, look, I'll answer that very briefly, but I really do want to focus on the shutdown that is affecting the American people.

I think the president's truth speaks for itself. We have a big arsenal, obviously. The Russians have a large nuclear arsenal. The Chinese have a large nuclear arsenal.

Sometimes you've got to test it to make sure that it's functioning and working properly.

We've been working very closely, even with nations that we don't have the best relations with, to try to limit nuclear proliferation. The president's going to keep on working on that, but it's an important part of American national security to make sure that this nuclear arsenal we have actually functions properly, and that's part of a testing regime.

To be clear, we know that it does work properly, but you've got to keep on top of it over time, and the president just wants to make sure that we do that.

Don't worry, be happy.

The nuclear weapons work, but test them we shall.

Trump has consistently attacked president Joe Biden on defending America, idiotically claiming the US would already be in World War III if he wasn't elected.

With his re-instituting texting nuclear weapons, Demented Donald has brought us that much closer to annihilation.

