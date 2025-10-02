This Week In History: Johnny Carson Takes Over Tonight Show

63 years ago, Carson began his reign on late night television.
By John AmatoOctober 2, 2025

I imagine those born before 1980, had watched The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in some fashion.

If you tuned in to Carson, you would surely laugh - a lot.

Ed McMahon's “Heeere’s Johnny!” intro became a cultural icon, even influencing Jack Nicholson's performance in The Shining.

His show was also a breeding ground for young comics.

On October 1, 1962, Johnny Carson takes over from Jack Paar as host of the late-night talk program The Tonight Show. Carson went on to host The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson for three decades, becoming one of the biggest figures in entertainment in the 20th century.

  • Joan Rivers – Debuted 1965; became a Carson favorite and frequent guest host.
  • Jerry Seinfeld – First appearance 1981; helped lead to his later sitcom success.
  • Jay Leno – Debuted 1977; later succeeded Carson as Tonight Show host.
  • David Letterman – Debuted 1978; went on to host Late Night and then Late Show.
  • Ellen DeGeneres – First Tonight Show in 1986; Carson famously invited her over to the couch, a huge endorsement.
  • Drew Carey – Early 1990s; Carson’s approval helped launch his sitcom career.
  • Jeff Foxworthy – 1991; introduced his “You might be a redneck” material.
  • Jim Carrey
    • Robin Williams
    • Richard Pryor
    • George Carlin
    • Rodney Dangerfield
    • Don Rickles
    • Bob Newhart
    • Bill Cosby (frequent guest in the 1960s)
    • Roseanne Barr
    • Garry Shandling
    • Tim Allen
    • Bill Maher
    • Richard Lewis

    Legendary Comic Actors/Entertainers

    • Steve Martin
    • Chevy Chase
    • Lily Tomlin
    • Billy Crystal
    • Whoopi Goldberg
    • Eddie Murphy

    Open thread away...

    Can you help us out?

    For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

    Become a subscriber:
     
    Make a donation:

    If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

    Kindest
    Donate via PayPal
    Via Snail Mail
    payable to: Crooksandliars
    2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
    Santa Monica, CA 90403

    Explore more

    Discussion

    We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

    What's Hot

    Happening now

    Latest from Blue America

    Help Make America Blue
    Mastodon