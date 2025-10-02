This Week In History: Johnny Carson Takes Over Tonight Show

I imagine those born before 1980, had watched The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in some fashion.
If you tuned in to Carson, you would surely laugh - a lot.
Ed McMahon's “Heeere’s Johnny!” intro became a cultural icon, even influencing Jack Nicholson's performance in The Shining.
His show was also a breeding ground for young comics.
On October 1, 1962, Johnny Carson takes over from Jack Paar as host of the late-night talk program The Tonight Show. Carson went on to host The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson for three decades, becoming one of the biggest figures in entertainment in the 20th century.
- Robin Williams
- Richard Pryor
- George Carlin
- Rodney Dangerfield
- Don Rickles
- Bob Newhart
- Bill Cosby (frequent guest in the 1960s)
- Roseanne Barr
- Garry Shandling
- Tim Allen
- Bill Maher
- Richard Lewis
Legendary Comic Actors/Entertainers
- Steve Martin
- Chevy Chase
- Lily Tomlin
- Billy Crystal
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Eddie Murphy
Open thread away...