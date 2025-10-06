MAGA Mike Called Out On A Lie, So He Repeats The Lie

Republicans have been spreading the same blatant lie about undocumented immigrants to defend the Trump/Epstein government shutdown. And they know it's a lie. Undocumented individuals are not eligible for healthcare. Still, House Speaker Mike Johnson went there on 'Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.'

"They want to spend 1.5 trillion dollars, and they want to return hard-working taxpayer dollars to fund health care for illegal aliens," Trump's little Johnson falsely said. "It is in their bill. Go to speaker.gov and see it for yourself. Page 57, section 2141. They're using this for political games, and it is shameful, and real people are getting hurt."

"Well, I have looked at that text," Brennan said. "It doesn't explicitly say what you are indicating, but unauthorized immigrants aren't eligible for ACA benefits."

"Yes, it does," Johnson lied. "It says very simply they want to repeal the changes that we made in the working families tax cut, the one big beautiful bill, and what those changes were is it removed health care going to illegal aliens, it removed all the fraud, waste, and abuse, and the Congressional Budget Office, CBO, said it achieved the desired result."

"They project it'll save almost 200 billion dollars," he continued. "Chuck Schumer's proposal on page 57 wants to return that 200 billion dollars of taxpayer funds to pay for illegal aliens and other non-citizens. That is a fact, and you can check it out on my website, speaker.gov."

That's not a fact, Mr. Liar Pants. The government shutdown is on the Republicans. Democrats are focused on healthcare affordability, reversing recent GOP fiscal moves to restore funding for Medicaid and health care subsidies. That's it.