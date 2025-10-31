Marjorie Taylor-Greene Agrees With Mocking Nancy Mace's 'Boobie' Selfies

Nancy Mace doesn't need any podcaster or Marge to humiliate herself.
By John AmatoOctober 31, 2025

QAnon Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor-Greene did not dispute the host of the Shipwreck Show, who was not happy with Nancy Mace flaunting her body while taking selfies every chance she gets.

After mocking Mike Johnson for probably letting enhanced ACA subsides expire and demanding the Epstein Files be released, she seemed to have a good time mocking her media hound colleague, Rep. Nancy Mace.

As the host bashed Nancy Mace and her 'boobie selfies', Marge used her body language to agree.

HOST: And I wanted to talk a little bit about this.

So the government is shut down and this is not a dig at you or anything, but I see a numerous and specifically the women, the Congresswoman with their selfies and their pictures and their jammies. And it's like, they're trying to be influencers, right? So the government is open and I got Nancy Mace out here just posting selfie after selfie after selfie.

And they're kind of angled a certain way.

(Marjorie starts imitating Mace and how she angles her selfies.)


Yeah, well, and so do you see her boobies, right?

(Marge did not object)

And everybody in the, look, the guys in the comments, they all say it like, gross.

But so the government's open, now the government's closed and she's still posting selfies, right?

So it's kind of like, well, it doesn't matter if they're open, it doesn't matter if they're closed, Nancy Mace is gonna post her selfies.

Happy Halloween!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon