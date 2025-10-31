Marjorie Taylor-Greene Agrees With Mocking Nancy Mace's 'Boobie' Selfies

QAnon Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor-Greene did not dispute the host of the Shipwreck Show, who was not happy with Nancy Mace flaunting her body while taking selfies every chance she gets.

After mocking Mike Johnson for probably letting enhanced ACA subsides expire and demanding the Epstein Files be released, she seemed to have a good time mocking her media hound colleague, Rep. Nancy Mace.

As the host bashed Nancy Mace and her 'boobie selfies', Marge used her body language to agree.

HOST: And I wanted to talk a little bit about this. So the government is shut down and this is not a dig at you or anything, but I see a numerous and specifically the women, the Congresswoman with their selfies and their pictures and their jammies. And it's like, they're trying to be influencers, right? So the government is open and I got Nancy Mace out here just posting selfie after selfie after selfie. And they're kind of angled a certain way. (Marjorie starts imitating Mace and how she angles her selfies.)

Yeah, well, and so do you see her boobies, right? (Marge did not object) And everybody in the, look, the guys in the comments, they all say it like, gross. But so the government's open, now the government's closed and she's still posting selfies, right? So it's kind of like, well, it doesn't matter if they're open, it doesn't matter if they're closed, Nancy Mace is gonna post her selfies.

Happy Halloween!