Nancy Pelosi Tells Lindell TV Talking Blonde To Shut Up

Joe Scarborough included this clip from yesterday on Capitol Hill.

A talking blonde from Lindell "TV" was pestering Nancy Pelosi, demanding to know if she worried about the new January 6th committee "finding you liable for that day? "Why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6th?"

"Shut up!," Pelosi said sharply. "I did not refuse the National Guard. The president didn't send it. Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you're a serious journalist?"

The talking blonde kept right on talking. "The American people want to know. We still have questions. Thank you."

Scarborough went off.

"Why so many people are too stupid to know the truth? That's what the American people want to know. Like they're fed disinformation by the Lindell network and by all these other right wing networks. Media like this lie like that.," he said.

"Mika, how these lies become truth. In part, they become truth because more Democrats don't do what Nancy Pelosi just did right there. The lies are everywhere on the far right, and they're all around January 6th. The lies continue.

"We're going to see the president talking about investigating the investigators again after they spent years with John Durham doing the same thing, spending millions and millions of taxpayers again pursuing lies, pursuing lies. and yet this is the American people now. The American people know there are a group of people who intentionally want to believe lies on the MAGA right.

"You know, it's like Jesus said, you know, there are people who who, like, could go into the light, but they choose the darkness instead. That's a spiritual side. We're talking politics here. far less significant, of course, but people can know the truth, but they don't like the truth. so they keep spouting lies to Nancy Pelosi and other people about January 6th, when they know the truth.

"They've even tried to erase that attempt to throw out a presidential election from their minds. and now they want to go on, and now they want to prosecute other people who they think, oh, joe biden sicced on Donald Trump. My God, we're going to show a clip, Mika, coming up. It's unbelievable.

"We're going to show a clip of the president inside the White House with his attorney general, FBI director, and other people standing by, just sitting there shuffling their feet while Donald Trump, president of the United States, says this person should be arrested, this person should be arrested. Could you imagine what lindell tv, could you imagine what the far right, with the maga right would have done if Joe Biden had held a press conference in the Oval Office saying, I want these 4 or 5, you know, Republicans arrested, they would have gone crazy.

"And the question is, when are Republicans on the Senate Judiciary committee going to say something? When are the republicans on the House Judiciary committee going to say something? When are the far right wing podcasters going to say something, saying, you know, this is really dangerous because they're going to come after us next?

"Here's a president that that had had a historic breakthrough in Middle East peace. and two days later, he's just completely stepping on every good headline by talking about continuing to pursue political enemies. It makes no political sense for him. It's bad for Republicans, it's bad for Democrats, It's bad for everybody, and yet it continues. Republicans need to speak up. and for God's sake, when is the United States Supreme Court going to stop all the ambiguity so Americans can stop being like, like thrown to the ground and beaten up and and arrested only to be released later on? By law enforcement officials going after illegal immigrants? Like, when?

"The pace is quickening and it’s quickening every day. And if Republicans don’t speak out and if the Supreme Court doesn’t do its damn job, then what we’re looking at is the new normal. And that’s a new normal that doesn’t just hurt Democrats now, it hurts Republicans later. It hurts independents. It hurts all of us. It weakens the Constitution. It weakens political norms. It makes this democracy a much, much more dangerous place to live, more dangerous place to speak."

Whew. Joe says what needed to be said. Is anyone listening?