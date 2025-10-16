Neguse: We Have Power Against Trump And We Must Use It

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) explained why it’s crucial for Democrats to keep fighting back against Donald Trump’s lawlessness. For one thing, despite his efforts to “create this perception that he has all the power,” Trump remains the most unpopular president at this point in his term in modern U.S. history, Neguse correctly noted.

So, while he is trying “to create a sense of hopelessness or helplessness in the American people,” that is an illusion we’ve “got to resist,” Neguse continued.

Neguse pointed to the fact that Democrats are likely to be elected soon as governors of New Jersey and Virginia as proof. “So Democrats have got to continue to push, continue to fight back against the lawlessness. And I certainly, for one, will continue to do so,” he added.

So, if you haven’t already made plans to attend the second “No Kings” protest on Saturday, this could not be a better time to take a stand for the U.S. Constitution and remind Trump he is not a king. A sign of MAGA’s weakness is their obvious fear that the day will expose just how unpopular the Trump regime is.

There is almost certainly a No Kings protest near you. You can find the nearest one here.