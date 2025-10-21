'Dividing Us': Oh Look, Trump Has Gone And Made Kenny Loggins Mad

Grammy award winning artist Kenny Loggins isn't happy with Donald Trump using his song “Danger Zone” in a thoroughly disgusting AI video of the president in a fighter jet wearing a crown bombing No Kings protesters with a massive amount of shit. It was a shocking video depicting the president of the United States shitting all over American cities, but a bunch of bootlicking rubes voted a morally bankrupt, seriously flawed individual into office who lacks decency, and the empathy gene, so here we are.

Kenny Loggins responded on Facebook, requesting the video to be "removed immediately."

“This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone.’ Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately," he wrote.

“I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us," he continued. "Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together. We're all Americans, and we're all patriotic."

"There is no ‘us and them’ – that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be," he added. "It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us.”

There has never been a president in our lifetimes before who gets pleasure from dividing us. Loggins' political affiliation is not known, but one could surmise from his actions and statements that he does not align with the Republican party. And he obviously doesn't align with the MAGA cult. Imagine seeing that appalling, un-American video with your music attached to it without consent. But the Grabber has a history of taking things without consent.