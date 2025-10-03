Voter Fraud Jack Posobiec Lives In MD, Votes In PA

Home is where the heart is, so why is MAGAt mouthpiece Jack Prosobiec voting in PA when his house and wife are in Maryland? Just one of those puzzles! Via Slate:

Posobiec has not been charged with any violation of voting laws, but both the Pennsylvania state attorney general’s office and the Montgomery County district attorney’s office were previously made aware of Posobiec’s possible residency in Maryland, a source with knowledge told us. A spokesperson for the county DA’s office said they do not comment on active investigations. A spokesperson for Attorney General Dave Sunday’s office said that the office does not discuss investigations or confirm their existence, but that, “generally speaking, our office has jurisdiction over the Pennsylvania Election Code.” In a brief phone call, Posobiec said he was unavailable to speak. He did not reply to a list of emailed questions. There’s a strong political incentive to vote in Pennsylvania: It’s an all-important swing state, where voters wield tremendously outsize influence over the future of American politics. Maryland, meanwhile, is a solidly blue state (at least in national elections), whose voters—thanks to the U.S. Electoral College system—are effectively sidelined when it’s time to pick the president.

But his mouthing off about voter fraud in PA is a bit rich, considering:

Posobiec was part of extensive efforts to spread conspiracies about the results of the 2020 presidential election, posting often to Twitter (now X) with the movement’s catchphrase, “Stop the Steal,” as early as September of that year. He spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 5, 2021, the prelude to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In the run-up to the 2024 election, Posobiec was again pushing voting fraud claims along with other prominent Trump supporters—particularly in Pennsylvania. His claims about fraudulent registrations in the state went viral throughout that fall, as Pennsylvania became ground zero of the closely contested election. He accused Gov. Josh Shapiro of “disenfranchising” voters by not posting about extended early voting days in Bucks County and claimed: “Thousands of fraudulent registrations have already been reported in multiple counties across PA and we all saw Josh Shapiro sit silent as officers blocked people from early voting yesterday.” Here he was, echoing Trump’s assertion in the days before the election that “Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels rarely seen before.” State officials repeatedly denied Trump’s and Posobiec’s allegations.

As I recall, Jack's major gift is his ability to make shit up. (See the above video with Jon Stewart.) How much trouble is he in now?