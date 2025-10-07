Police Chief Says ICE Is Filing Fake 911 Calls In Illinois

An Illinois police chief says ICE agents are making fake 911 calls to local police. Via The New Republic:

Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills told CBS News that multiple officers responded to a call about someone trying to break into the gate of an ICE facility on Thursday. When they arrived, they just saw a CBS News cameraman and security guard taking pictures.

“It’s disturbing. It’s ridiculous,” Mills said.

“It sure doesn’t look like anyone’s forcing anything in any fence over here,” a Broadview officer said in bodycam footage obtained by CBS News.

According to an incident report, it was an ICE agent that made the call.

This is the very same ICE facility where masked agents shot a pepper ball inside CBS News Chicago reporter Asal Rezaei’s car completely unprompted. Mills said that what happened to Rezaei was “horrific” and said that he will be reviewing all 911 calls made from the detention center.

“We’re going to look at maybe reaching out to Cook County State’s Attorney for subpoenas, “ said Mills, who has vowed to get the name of every officer involved in the incident. “It’s actually a violation of law. It would be classified under disorderly conduct, filing a false official report.”

If what Mills says about the fake 911 calls is true, this would be yet another instance of ICE operating essentially as a private gestapo, finding time to tear-gas innocent people (and local officers), using extreme force, and making prank calls to police departments that already have their hands full.