'Radical Left Lunatics': Trump Reveals 'Lowlifes' He's Targeting For Prosecution

Trump is in Asia after shutting down the US government to meet with leaders there amid tariff tensions, another problem he has caused. Just before departing for his trip, he found time to continue targeting Biden officials over their involvement in the investigation into the president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Soon, Trump will be calling to prosecute anyone who didn't vote for him.

"Just in: Documents show conclusively that Christopher Wray, Deranged Jack Smith, Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, and other crooked lowlifes from the failed Biden Administration, signed off on Operation Arctic Frost," he wrote on Truth Social. "They spied on Senators and Congressmen/women, and even taped their calls."

"They cheated and rigged the 2020 Presidential Election," he falsely wrote. "These Radical Left Lunatics should be prosecuted for their illegal and highly unethical behavior!"

Let's break that down. Operation Arctic Frost was an FBI investigation, but they did not listen in on phone calls. They allegedly obtained metadata on eight Republican Senators that included details such as call times, durations, recipients, and locations—but no audio content or "taped calls," as Trump falsely claims.

Operation Arctic Frost investigated attempts to overturn the 2020 results (fake elector certificates, etc), not rigging the vote count. There is no evidence to back up what Trump is claiming. Trump's baseless rigging claims have been widely debunked in courts, even by his own Attorney General Bill Barr. And Jack Smith did not sign off on Op Arctic Frost as he was still working in Europe.

Trump says Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco and Jack Smith rigged the 2020 election … while he was president and none of them were in power. They also managed to “tape” lawmakers’ calls before the Biden administration began.



Quite clearly, none of that happened. pic.twitter.com/blBaYdnavn — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 25, 2025

This is about Trump's narcissism, and we're all now suffering from narcissistic abuse. He can't accept that he lost the 2020 election, and he never will. Never. This is who he is. It's all about his constant need to feed his ego.

Just before his trip, Trump demolished the entire east wing of the White House to replace it with a $300 million ballroom. Officials are referring to it as "The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom." That name will likely stick, ABC News reports. Sorry, Donald, but it will always be known as The Trump-Epstein Ballroom.

It's all about his ego. Every single time. Meanwhile, SNAP benefits are being suspended due to the shutdown. And healthcare is about to double for Americans in the ACA marketplace. Buckle up, y'all. It's going to get worse before it gets better.