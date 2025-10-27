Duffy Discovers States' Rights Don't Apply To Blue States, Threatens Funding

Federal judges have already blocked Trump's attempts to undermine state law.
By John AmatoOctober 27, 2025

Trump's Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News that he will illegally withhold $160 million dollars in funds from California over their AB60 state law that was passed in 2015.

Donald Trump has been trying to punish California since the election and especially after Gov. Gavin Newsom has been brutally mocking him on social media.

The doddering old fool tried to attack California before by withholding funds, but failed when federal courts ruled the executive branch cannot unilaterally impose new funding conditions without congressional approval.

DUFFY: I'm about to pull 160 million dollars from California and as we pull more money, we also have the option of pulling California's ability to issue commercial driver's licenses.

Gavin Newsom cares more about illegals getting commercial driver's licenses than he does the citizens of his own state and the safety of Americans.

It's shameful.

He's been lying about what he's been doing and again we're gonna we're gonna fight tooth and nail under President Trump's administration to make sure that we hold states like California accountable.

In respect to AB60, what has Gov. Newsom been lying about?

Duffy has no jurisdiction over California state law.

Another MAGA gasbag full of hot air and lies who has no respect for the law.

