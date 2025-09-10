Duffy: I'll Withhold Funding Over Charlotte Train Stabbing

Fox has been doing their best to politicize the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee who was riding on a North Carolina train, because it fits into their narrative of trying to scare everyone to death that all of the Democratically run cities in the United States are crime ridden hell holes that everyone should be terrified to live in, plus it's an opportunity for them to continually show footage of a black man attacking a white woman over and over again to keep their old white racist viewers terrified and worked into a lather about crime rates that Trump and Fox are pretending he wants to fix.

Trump's joke of a Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, made an appearance on Sean Hannity's show this Tuesday, and apparently Duffy's solution to what happened in Charlotte is to cut their funding. Yeah, that should make things much better: DOT secretary threatens to withhold federal money over Charlotte train stabbing:

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Monday threatened to withhold federal funding from the city of Charlotte over a fatal stabbing on the city’s Lynx Blue Line light rail last month. [...] Duffy appeared on Sean Hannity’s program on Fox News at 9 p.m. and posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the Department of Transportation would investigate Charlotte’s “failure to protect Iryna Zarutska.” Zarutska, 23, was a Ukrainian refugee who moved to Charlotte and was killed by a stranger Aug. 22 while riding the city’s light rail. The incident became national news over the weekend after the Charlotte Area Transit System released video of her killing. A 34-year-old man named Decarlos Brown is charged with first-degree murder in Zarutska’s killing. “Your federal tax dollars go to fund a lot of these transit systems across the country,” Duffy told Hannity. “And we have to look at them and say, ‘Well, maybe it’s appropriate that we start pulling some of that money back because I don’t think the American taxpayer wants to pay for the homelessness and criminal element that harm little 23-year-old girls like this who are going home from work.’” Duffy, though, said that he’s not able to withhold federal money without conducting an investigation. That’s something he said would begin Tuesday. The city’s current fiscal year budget includes $38.29 million in federal grants assigned to the Charlotte Area Transit System, but it’s not immediately clear how much federal funding could be at stake. “I guarantee all your viewers that if I find what I think I’m going to find they’re not going to have your federal tax dollars going to their public transportation system. Zero. None. Nada,” Duffy told Hannity.

Maybe Duffy could spend some more time actually doing his job instead of running to make appearances on his old network and making threats to make things worse. What a bunch of dangerous, incompetent buffoons Trump has inflicted on all of us.