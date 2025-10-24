Taco Trump Calls Off Plans To 'Surge' San Francisco With Troops

Donald J. Trump said Thursday on Truth Social that he is calling off plans to deploy federal troops in San Francisco. Trump said he spoke with "friends" in the area, and that prompted him to change his mind.

"The Federal Government was preparing to “surge” San Francisco, California, on Saturday, but friends of mine who live in the area called last night to ask me not to go forward with the surge in that the Mayor, Daniel Lurie, was making substantial progress," he wrote. "I spoke to Mayor Lurie last night and he asked, very nicely, that I give him a chance to see if he can turn it around."

"I told him I think he is making a mistake, because we can do it much faster, and remove the criminals that the Law does not permit him to remove," the felon continued. "I told him, “It’s an easier process if we do it, faster, stronger, and safer but, let’s see how you do?” The people of San Francisco have come together on fighting Crime, especially since we began to take charge of that very nasty subject."

"Great people like Jensen Huang, Marc Benioff, and others have called saying that the future of San Francisco is great," he added. "They want to give it a “shot.” Therefore, we will not surge San Francisco on Saturday. Stay tuned!"

Mayor Lurie addressed the flip-flop on the Bad App, writing in part, "Late last night, I received a phone call from the President of the United States. I told him the same thing I told our residents: San Francisco is on the rise. Visitors are coming back, buildings are getting leased and purchased, and workers are coming back to the office."

"In that conversation, the president told me clearly that he was calling off any plans for a federal deployment in San Francisco," he said. "Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem reaffirmed that direction in our conversation this morning."

Mayor Daniel Lurie has demonstrated exceptional leadership in his steadfast commitment to the safety and well-being of San Franciscans.



He has underscored that public safety must be driven by local priorities, respectful of our values and communities.



I salute Mayor Lurie for… https://t.co/X4Oc3s1bhX — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 23, 2025

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded on Xitter, saying that this is what "We have been saying from the beginning."

Trump has finally, for once, listened to reason – and heard what we have been saying from the beginning.



The Bay Area is a shining example of what makes California so special, and any attempt to erode our progress would damage the work we've done.



We will continue to monitor… https://t.co/uAsPbSSxrA — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 23, 2025

This sums it up well:

Trump's flip-flop on SF deployment shows his chaos-first approach—threatening cities, then backing off when challenged. His reckless obsession with federal overreach endangers progress, not protects it. California’s resilience shines despite his unhinged meddling. #TrumpChaos… — Pramod Sharma (@capksharma) October 23, 2025

Since Trump got into office, there has been violence, book bans, troops in American cities, and daily chaos from the administration. We just want to be left the fuck alone. Thank you for your attention to this matter!