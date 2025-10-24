Taco Trump Calls Off Plans To 'Surge' San Francisco With Troops

How kind of Donald to call off invading another city.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardOctober 24, 2025

Donald J. Trump said Thursday on Truth Social that he is calling off plans to deploy federal troops in San Francisco. Trump said he spoke with "friends" in the area, and that prompted him to change his mind.

"The Federal Government was preparing to “surge” San Francisco, California, on Saturday, but friends of mine who live in the area called last night to ask me not to go forward with the surge in that the Mayor, Daniel Lurie, was making substantial progress," he wrote. "I spoke to Mayor Lurie last night and he asked, very nicely, that I give him a chance to see if he can turn it around."

"I told him I think he is making a mistake, because we can do it much faster, and remove the criminals that the Law does not permit him to remove," the felon continued. "I told him, “It’s an easier process if we do it, faster, stronger, and safer but, let’s see how you do?” The people of San Francisco have come together on fighting Crime, especially since we began to take charge of that very nasty subject."

"Great people like Jensen Huang, Marc Benioff, and others have called saying that the future of San Francisco is great," he added. "They want to give it a “shot.” Therefore, we will not surge San Francisco on Saturday. Stay tuned!"

Mayor Lurie addressed the flip-flop on the Bad App, writing in part, "Late last night, I received a phone call from the President of the United States. I told him the same thing I told our residents: San Francisco is on the rise. Visitors are coming back, buildings are getting leased and purchased, and workers are coming back to the office."

"In that conversation, the president told me clearly that he was calling off any plans for a federal deployment in San Francisco," he said. "Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem reaffirmed that direction in our conversation this morning."

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded on Xitter, saying that this is what "We have been saying from the beginning."

This sums it up well:

Since Trump got into office, there has been violence, book bans, troops in American cities, and daily chaos from the administration. We just want to be left the fuck alone. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

