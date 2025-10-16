John Thune Is A Jellyfish, Part Infinity

Senate Majority Leader John Thune offered weak sauce on MSNBC to host Ali Vitali to claim that Republicans do offer dissent to the Trump administration by talking about a Tylenol conspiracy theory promoted by RFK Jr.

This does not apply any form of dissent or push back against the Trump administration. This is a leading Senator using common sense to dismiss a crazy conspiracy theory told by an unqualified anti-vax zealot running the HHS that Thune voted to confirm.

When asked to provide what they've pushed back against, Thune took a mealy-mouthed stance against RFK.

Other media outlets are focusing on his push back against RJK Jr., but that's not the story.

Does anybody remember Senate Republicans being outraged over Brendan Carr's odious actions at the FCC?

This clip displayed his abdication of his duty as a co-equal branch of government.

VITALI: I think some of the members in your caucus who are having those conversations with other Democrats are people who might be leaving Washington. I'm thinking about Tom Tillis, I'm thinking about Joni Ernst, you've also got Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins coming up for re-election. We'll see how their bids ultimately fare. But those are some of the names that we end up talking about the most, because they are willing to at least sometimes question this White House.



Is what your party is driving towards the potential for a party of no dissent, and is that a healthy party? THUNE: No, and I don't think that's true. I mean, I would argue, and I've dissented a number of times, just in the last few weeks. VITALI: For example, on what? THUNE: Well, on Tylenol, for example. Okay. THUNE: FCC. I mean, go back and check the record. VITALI: Do you feel the way RFK Jr. is talking about that is dangerous? THUNE: Well, I've said that I think that if I were a woman, I'd be talking to my doctor and not taking advice from RFK or any other government bureaucrat for that matter.

Trump is sending MAGA quacks into the IRS to focus and attack all left-leaning organizations to destroy fundraising capabilities. He's fueling the redistricting fight to steal the 2026 midterms. He's assassinating people on boats from Venezuela, and offering no proof to defend his actions. He's sending US troops on US soil to blue cities out of vengeance. He's created a brown shirt army of ICE agents to terrorize neighborhoods wearing masks in unmarked vans. He's taking over the purse strings from Congressional authority.

These are only a few instances of Trump's rampant behavior.

Dumping on RFK Jr. is weak sauce, Senator.