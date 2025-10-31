Japan PM Pulls Handler Duty, Gently Guides Trump Like A Toddler At A Birthday Party

Jimmy Kimmel's unceremonious suspension and return has not stopped him from mocking Demented Donald Trump. He was on fire during Trump's visit with Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

It was an awkward and embarrassing train wreck.

Trump was visiting the new Japanese Prime Minister, so Kimmel showed a video of Trump being led around by Sanae Takaichi, highlighting his zombie-like approach towards the band which almost culminated in him lazily walking through their performance.

Kimmel did the color commentary.

KIMMEL: Japan, you know, when Trump visits, you have to find something to do with him.

You can't just take him for a stroll around town. So instead, you take him for a stroll inside a palace where he gets uncomfortably close to the band, just kind of stands there staring until the prime minister leads him to the other side of the room where, yep, not much to see here, kind of lumbers past the flags.

He salutes the drapes. I don't know what he's saluting.

Keep going, Mr. President. We need you to keep moving along. Now he's just bored. Now he's like, what the hell am I doing?

I'm missing Sean Hannity for this. Who can I even talk to?

He's like, oh, over here? All right.

I think I recognize some of those people.

I think those, yeah, a couple of those people work for me.

So I guess I'll go.

It's like he's lost at the ball. Maybe I'll just climb up onto this little podium. Where the hell are the geisha girls, I was promised?

They're just walking them around the place. It reminded me of something.

I was trying to think, what did that remind me of?

Oh.



Yes, that's right, the Westminster Dog Show.