Stable Genius Threatens Nuclear Armageddon Based On Voices In His Head

Donald Trump has now reopened a nuclear arms race with Russia and China after proclaiming US will start testing nuclear armaments once again.

Speaking on Air Force One, Trump was asked about his nuclear aspirations.

Q: Nuclear testing, what about resuming nuclear testing, what prompted you to do that right before the meeting? TRUMP: It had to do with others, they seem to all be nuclear testing. We have more nuclear weapons than anybody, we don't do testing, we've halted it years, many years ago. But with others doing testing, I think it's appropriate that we do also. Q: Any details around the testing, sort of like where, when? TRUMP: We wouldn't be, it'll be announced, you know, we have test sites, it'll be announced.

The United States hasn't tested a nuclear weapon since 1992, and with good reason. China hasn't tested a nuclear weapon since 1996, so who are all the other countries testing nukes?

Since Trump's role model Vladimir Putin made some unproven claims about tsunami creating nuclear weapons, Trump had to join his matinee idol. Trump needs the spotlight more than Dracula needs blood.

Putin's Ukraine invasion hasn't worked out like the murderous thug believed so he's blowing hot air around nukes ro prop himself up.

On one hand Trump claims the US is the premiere war machine in the world and then on the other says he's looking for parity with China and Russia.

Trump has turned the world into a much more dangerous place to live in.