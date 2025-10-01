Trump Is Freaked Out Over Cold Response To His Stand-Up Routine

"Don't they LOVE me anymore? Who am I without applause?"
By Susie MadrakOctober 1, 2025

According to a former general who spoke with old colleagues who were at the Quantico variety club yesterday, Yambo was knocked off his stride by the cool response he received. Via Raw Story:

Appearing on MSNBC, retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, now a military analyst for the network, claimed Trump is used to adoring crowds — and the stoic response from the military professionals “rattled” him.

After labeling Trump’s speech as “meandering,“ he told the “Morning Joe” hosts, “He gave so many things to talk about from that speech. But the ‘war from within,’ as you just mentioned, and putting soldiers on American streets to train how to react to different enemies from within were two of the highlights that I wrote down, and it was just a combination of two things that I believe were leading to what we might see next.”

“And the other thing I'd say is, President Trump thrives on applause and cheering and interactions with an audience,” he continued.

“And when he didn't get that and instead got quiet professionalism from the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines in the audience, that likely rattled him from the very beginning.”

THIS is how the military generals and admirals watched today’s Trump speech.

Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) 2025-09-30T17:07:23.957Z

This Trump speech is a pretty classic “this would be insane under any president but under trump it’s Tuesday” moment

Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp.bsky.social) 2025-09-30T14:18:21.021Z

Reaction to Hegseth & Trump’s Strange Speech to Generals

The Bulwark Sep 30, 2025

Trump and Pete Hegseth summoned hundreds of top military leaders for a culture-war rally in Virginia

www.youtube.com/live/QxQNFyR...

wastrying.bsky.social (@wastrying.bsky.social) 2025-09-30T18:23:14.316Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon