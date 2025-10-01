Trump Is Freaked Out Over Cold Response To His Stand-Up Routine

According to a former general who spoke with old colleagues who were at the Quantico variety club yesterday, Yambo was knocked off his stride by the cool response he received. Via Raw Story:

Appearing on MSNBC, retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, now a military analyst for the network, claimed Trump is used to adoring crowds — and the stoic response from the military professionals “rattled” him.

After labeling Trump’s speech as “meandering,“ he told the “Morning Joe” hosts, “He gave so many things to talk about from that speech. But the ‘war from within,’ as you just mentioned, and putting soldiers on American streets to train how to react to different enemies from within were two of the highlights that I wrote down, and it was just a combination of two things that I believe were leading to what we might see next.”

“And the other thing I'd say is, President Trump thrives on applause and cheering and interactions with an audience,” he continued.

“And when he didn't get that and instead got quiet professionalism from the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines in the audience, that likely rattled him from the very beginning.”