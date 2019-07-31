Jessica Tarlov Called Trump A Racist And Fox News Panelists Freaked Out

During the opening segment of Fox News' Outnumbered, pro-Trump pundit Lisa Boothe tried to claim the word racism has lost its value because Democrats use it too much. From there, the debate broke out into a donnybrook after host Jessica Tarlov called Trump a racist.

Lisa Boothe, a major Trump surrogate who had the audacity to tell Chris Wallace she doesn't give opinions, was so off-the-wall that even Fox Business's Dagen McDowell basically told her to be quiet after she kept trying to correct her.

This is a typical mindless trope Republicans have been using for decades to shield themselves from the outward racism that influences the GOP and is in blaring neon lights under Trump. Just call the truth diluted from overuse and then he's not a racist anymore!

Lisa Boothe continued on with the idiotic talking point that Trump has helped the African American community tremendously with some policies and a low unemployment rate until Jessica Tarlov had enough and cut in.

" He could make those arguments but it's not going to change the fact that he is a racist. That he does racist things...," Tarlov said.

Harris Faulkner cut in to try and stop her from stating the obvious and tried changing the topic.

Tarlov would not be silenced, "A Birther means you are a racist. Telling women of color who are congressional representative to go back to where they came from when three of them are Americans from birth, one a refugee who is now a citizen, is racist."

"Thinking that the Central Park Five is still guilty even though they've been exonerated, is racist." she continued. "And Elijah Cummings' district contains parts of Baltimore. It's also part of the suburbs. It's in the 61st percentile for median income in this country. Above Mick Mulvaney's South Carolina's 5th, which is 22% It is also 78th percentile in poverty where Kentucky's 5th--"

Harris Faulkner cut in again to stop the truth bombs Tarlov detonated on the couch.

Then Faulkner made the shocking remark that Trump can say something racist but not mean it. Really? What a disappointment she was in this debate.

After Lisa Boothe came back in to spew more nonsense Tarlov had enough and said, "This is insane."

Good for Tarlov. She didn't back down and forced Boothe and Faulkner to flail around trying to defend Trump's racism like deranged pretzel makers.