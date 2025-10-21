President Peace Prize Says He Will 'Eradicate Hamas'

Trump told reporters that if Hamas doesn't adhere to the cease-fire agreement, he will eradicate them very quickly and violently. This is the second threat he's made toward foreign leaders in the past day.

During a White House meeting with Australia's prime minister earlier, reporters asked Trump what he is willing to do to maintain the peace after Israeli Defense forces accused Hamas of violating the agreement.

Q: You just alluded to the violence in the Middle East. What steps is the administration taking to maintain the ceasefire? TRUMP: Well, a lot of a lot of steps. And right now it's in the hands of others. You know, we have 59 countries that agreed to the deal. We have a peace in the Middle East for the first time ever. We made a deal with Hamas that, you know, they're going to be very good.



They're going to behave. They're going to be nice. And if they're not, we're going to go and we're going to eradicate them if we have to. They'll be eradicated.

How will they be eradicated, you ask?

TRUMP: But this is a violent group. You know, you probably noticed over the last hundred years, this is a very violent group of people. And they got very rambunctious and they did things that they shouldn't be doing. And if they keep doing it, then we're going to go in and straighten it out. And it'll happen very quickly and pretty violently, unfortunately.

Violently? Trump is threatening that US forces will swoop in and kill them all. Either that, or a nuke?

A smart reporter followed up, asking Trump the pertinent question.

"When you say we are going to eradicate Hamas, who is we?" she asked. "Does that include American troops on the ground?"

"No, it won't be on the ground at all," Trump responded "We don't need to because we have many countries that signed onto this deal."

None of the other countries (59?) that signed on to the peace deal are supplying security or deterrence forces in this deal.

So WTF is he talking about?

The only possibility for retaliation against Hamas outside of Israel is Trump ordering Whiskey Pete to send in ground forces. Or a nuke. Neither are ideal.

No other country is going to be involved militarily at all.