Can You Guess Who Will Get The New FIFA Peace Prize?

Fifa, the corrupt and scandalous international soccer organization, just revealed the creation of a new peace prize. Of course, it's a coinky dink that FIFA's president is buds with the Golden King of America. Via The Independent:

The award, called the Fifa Peace Prize, will “recognize exceptional actions for peace,” football’s governing body said Wednesday.

It plans to award the prize at the draw for the World Cup in Washington on December 5.

“In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognize the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace,” Fifa President Gianni Infantino said.

Fifa said the award, which Infantino will present this year, will be bestowed annually “on behalf of fans from all around the world.”