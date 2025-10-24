Trump Tears Down The White House Movie Theater

The 42-seat movie theater was made for Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942.
By Ed ScarceOctober 24, 2025

Somewhat surprising in that Trump's White House made a big deal of Melania Trump opening the theater to public tours in 2017 for the first time. "At the direction of First Lady Melania Trump, visitors to the East Wing are now being treated to a new piece of history along the tour route. Beginning today, the self-guided tours in the East Wing include the White House movie theater."

Eight years later, her husband tore it down, as well as the rest of the East Wing of the White House. A desecration of The People's House.

Source: Deadline

Photos taken on Thursday appeared to show that the Trump administration has not only torn down the East Wing, but the East Colonnade, which included a movie theater that has hosted screenings for decades.
...
The theater — known as the White House Family Theater — is built in a former cloakroom, upgraded to a screening room by Franklin D. Roosevelt. The 42-seat cinema has largely hosted private screenings for family members, with studios supplying major releases, but presidents have also hosted higher profile, publicized screenings with guests from the entertainment industry. Steven Spielberg, for instance, screened E.T. there for Ronald Reagan.
...
Notable screenings in the White House theater during the terms of past presidents have included Midnight Cowboy (Jimmy Carter), Patton (Richard Nixon) and Thunderball (Lyndon Johnson). The space has continued to double as a cloakroom for special events.

First Lady Melania Trump has held events in the space, and promoted one for her Be Best initiative last August.

Trump is said to have watched many films there himself, including Sunset Boulevard, his favorite film. There is also a reference to him watching Joker there in 2019, finding the Joaquin Phoenix character "very interesting."

Melania, or the office of Melania, was still using it for propaganda purposes in August.

And some other tweets about the historic theater.

Discussion

