Beauty Pagent Contestant Stuns By Performing Death Metal

Ignacia Fernández used her own professional abilities as the lead singer of Decessus during the talent portion of Miss World Chile 2025.
By Ed ScarceNovember 9, 2025

Here's hoping she wins. The final is tonight.

Source: Blabbermouth

Ignacia Fernández, a 27-year-old model who is also the vocalist and founder of the Chilean progressive death metal band DECESSUS, surprised everyone at the Miss World Chile 2025 (Spanish: Miss Mundo Chile) semifinal last Sunday (November 2) by singing a death metal song.

Fernández, a Miss World Chile 2025 contestant, is representing the Las Condes district in this year's pageant, with hopes to then represent her country in Miss Universe.

For her performance in the semifinal of the beauty pageant, she decided to sing one of the original songs from DECESSUS, wearing a ball gown and accompanied by her bandmate, guitarist Carlos Palma.

Both the audience and the judges were taken aback during the first few seconds of the performance. That surprise quickly turned into a standing ovation: one of the judges said he had never seen anything like it in a beauty pageant.

