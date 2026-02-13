White House Fires Interim U.S. Attorney After Just Five Hours

The White House on Wednesday evening fired a new interim U.S. attorney, Donald T. Kinsella, less than five hours after his appointment.
Credit: Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP
By Ed ScarceFebruary 13, 2026

The same old song and dance from the Trump administration. Trump had put a woefully unqualified schlub in as acting U.S. Attorney and after his interim term expired, a panel of judges put someone qualified in instead. The Trump administration don't want qualified people in positions of responsibility, even if they're Republicans, like Donald T. Kinsella. So, a few hours after being sworn in, Kinsella was promptly sacked.

Source: Time Union

ALBANY — The White House on Wednesday evening fired a new interim U.S. attorney in New York’s Northern District less than five hours after a panel of federal judges had appointed Donald T. Kinsella to the position.

Under federal statutes, Kinsella will serve as interim U.S. attorney until the vacancy is filled by President Donald J. Trump, whose administration also may have the authority to immediately terminate the judges' appointment.

The extraordinary action by the panel of judges took place a day after the former acting U.S. attorney, John A. Sarcone III, quietly reverted his title to “first assistant U.S. attorney.” That change in title came as Sarcone’s term as the Northern District’s acting U.S. attorney expired Tuesday, when he hit the 210-day limit for him to remain in that temporary position under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

It’s unclear how long Kinsella’s appointment to the position will remain in effect if Trump's administration does not approve.

All absurd and ridiculous. Kinsella will almost certainly sue.

Trump's deputy attorney general Todd Blanche is just as clueless as Pam Bondi, and was quickly community noted on Twitter, with the proper statutes calling out his bullshit.

Discussion

