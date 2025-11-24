Behind The Scenes: One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

This a great short documentary on an amazing film.
By John AmatoNovember 24, 2025

When I was in high school English class, we read the riviting book "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." This was at the same time the movie was released. As a treat, our teacher got authorization from the school to skip class and take us to the movie.

It was a fantastic adventure. To this day, it is one of my favorite movies, and movie experiences, of my life.

I had no idea Kirk Douglas owned the rights to the book and was the lead actor when the book was turned into a play.

He originally wanted to get the movie made back in the 60s, but Milos Forman never received the book he was sent. Michael Douglas gave him the rights ten years later.

The movie won five Oscars, including best picture.

This is an excellent 30-minute documentary on the entire process.

Open thread.

