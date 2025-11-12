Black Soldiers Erased From Dutch World War II Memorial. Why?

In 1944, the all-Black 960th Quartermaster Service Company was given a horrific task: build the Netherlands American Cemetery at Margraten. They dug graves by hand in frozen ground, burying over 20,000 bodies. The trauma was so severe, their leader, Jefferson Wiggins, didn't speak of it for 65 years.

In 2024, memorial panels were finally installed to tell their story. In November 2025, Donald Trump ordered them to be removed.

This is the story of the 960th, the 65-year-long secret, and the present-day political fight—allegedly following a complaint from the Heritage Foundation—to erase their memory from the very cemetery they built.

This is all about Captain Bonespurs and his indifference to real war heroes --especially when they're Black.Via The Guardian:

Relatives, local communities, politicians and historians have called for a permanent memorial to African American servicemen after it emerged that displays commemorating black soldiers had been removed.

The move has sparked shock in the Netherlands, with critics of the removal, including a community that cares for the graves, demanding answers about why the black American soldiers have all but vanished from displays.

The Netherlands American Cemetery near Maastricht holds the graves of 8,301 Americans who died liberating Europe from the Nazis, including 174 African Americans.

In 2023, the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC), which runs the site, opened a visitor centre and last year added two panels: one on the million African Americans who enlisted but were “fighting on two fronts”, against the Nazis in Europe and against America’s racist segregation policies.

Bas Albersen, spokesperson for the governor of Limburg, said on Monday the provincial government would be making an “urgent appeal” to the ABMC and US ambassador to return these panels. “The displayed panels represented a history that we can never forget and from which we can learn, especially now that differences in the world are ever more magnified,” he said. “They fought for a freedom that they did not have themselves.”

Let the Heritage Foundation know what you think. (202) 546-4400. It wouldn't hurt to call your congressperson, either. (202) 224-3121.

https://bsky.app/profile/vonneudeck.com/post/3m573izufck2e

A Dutch province has asked the US ambassador in the Netherlands to return two panels about African American soldiers to the visitors center of the Netherlands American Cemetery, located in Margraten (Limburg). The two panels were recently removed by the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC).

Hans de Vreij (@vreij.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T17:06:53.150Z

1/ The US Government has quietly removed a memorial to Black soldiers who died in World War II from the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, South Limburg. The move follows a complaint from the right-wing Heritage Foundation to the American Battle Monuments Commission. ⬇️

ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) 2025-11-09T09:23:29.309Z

This Veterans Day, Americans may like to know a wide coalition of Dutch political parties in Limburg are fighting back against the removal of 2 panels commemorating black veterans at Margraten US WOII cemetery ↘️ www.dutchnews.nl/2025/11/call...

Marietje Schaake (@marietjeschaake.bsky.social) 2025-11-11T14:14:14.889Z

