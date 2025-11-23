'Can't Take The Heat': Jasmine Crockett Rips MTG's Resignation From Congress

Rep. Jasmine Crockett had no sympathy for Marjorie Taylor Greene who is finally finding out what it's like to be on the other end of the hatred she's been spreading for years. Crockett was asked what she thought when she first heard about the announcement that Greene is resigning from Congress in January, and Crockett told it like it is when it comes to Greene finally reaping what she's sown.

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT (D-TX): You know what?

Honestly, I was like, you have got to be kidding me. You're on the other side of the president for one week and you can't take the heat. Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes, to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames of hate.

And imagine what those threats look like when you literally are someone like me. But, at the end of the day, I know that I serve the people of Texas 30, and so my job isn't to be there and necessarily do whatever is going to make the president not be on my back, but instead is to focus on making sure that I can push forward with policies that are positive for Texas 30.

TAPPER: Here's an excerpt from her resignation video. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GREENE: Standing up for American women who were raped at 14 years old, trafficked and used by rich, powerful men should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the president of the United States, whom I fought for.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TAPPER: So, she seems to be suggesting that it is their disagreement over the release of the Epstein files that is causing this shocking political breakup. What's your response to that?

CROCKETT: I mean, listen, he's upset with Thomas Massie, and so he's gone after him. He's upset with Boebert. He's upset with any Republican that actually signed the discharge petition.

But, somehow, they were able to weather the storm. So this really speaks to the fact that Marjorie, who has been an instigator of a lot of this hate that we see as it relates to the MAGA movement, it's just interesting that I don't know if she really fully understood how bad she was making it for other people.

And now that they're doing it to her, I just got to say, well, why is it that everyone else is able to stand, and you can't?