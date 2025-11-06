Cruz Shares His Government Shutdown Conspiracy Theory

Sen Ted Cancun Cruz went on Fox on Monday to talk about the Republican government shut down with Maria Bartiromo.

Bartiromo started by asking Cruz if he thought the government would reopen this week, adding that the shut down is "seriously impacting the economy."

Before we get to Cruz's reply, think about Barfiromo's question a minute. Millions of people are going without food right now. Millions of people are finding out they will be entering a whole new level of being insurance poor. And she's worried more about the economy. I'm sure she pulled the same shit during the COVID pandemic, being more worried about the bottom line than the millions of people dying.

And before you think that Barfiromo was the dregs of humanity, don't forget we are still waiting for Cruz's reply:

The Democrats will wait until after Election Day because they think a shutdown is good for energizing the crazies in their party. But I think it'll be either late this week or early next week.

WTAF! Just how psychopathic does one have to be for that to even cross their last remaining brain cell? If he thinks that the Democrats would literally try to starve people or withhold treatment to get people to vote for them, what the hell is he willing to do. Oh, yeah, he left his dog to freeze in their house while he went to Mexico. I'm sure he would have no qualms about hurting people to stay in power.