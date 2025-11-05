On This Day: FDR Re-elected For Third Term

In 1940, Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected president for a third term in office.

Before this happened, it was customary for presidents to only serve two terms, but FDR's popularity was so strong that he continued on and eventually died in office during his fourth term in office.

That's when Congress stepped in and ratified the 22nd amendment which became a part of the U.S. Constitution in 1951. This limited the president to only two terms in office.

NPR:

The key provision of the 22nd Amendment reads as follows: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.” The intent is clear. No one is supposed to serve more than two full terms as president.

This is off-putting for Demented Donald Trump, who's ego knows no bounds while his MAGA cult wants him to continue on and try for a third term. Illegal as it would be.

The reason for this Amendment is clear.

A major concern motivating the amendment was the same one that motivated Jefferson: to prevent a president from becoming a king. Multiple members of Congress identified the same concern during congressional sessions in the 1940s.

No fucking Kings!, Get it?