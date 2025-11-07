Dems Crush GOP, With This Strategy WIN 150 House Seats 2026

Now, I know we all love a good Republican meltdown reel — and yes, we’ll probably make one — but this moment isn’t just about gloating. It’s about recognizing that the American people are done with cruelty, corruption, and cosplay fascism.
By Cliff SchecterNovember 7, 2025

I don’t throw around “historic” lightly, but what we just witnessed was a colossal beatdown of the GOP. Democrats swept the board, Trump’s hand-picked stooges got flattened, and Sean Hannity looked like someone just told him Santa was a socialist. That, my friends, is pure schadenfreude.

And last night proved that Democrats — bold, authentic Democrats — can win on that message everywhere. If MAGA is paying attention, they'd better be learning that their Orange King can't save them, and that they're gonna need a bigger base.

And last night proved that Democrats — bold, authentic Democrats — can win on that message everywhere. If MAGA is paying attention, they’d better be learning that their Orange King can’t save them, and that they’re gonna need a bigger base.

Watch the video! And read the rest at Blue Amp Media!! If we go big & bold, think FDR, 150 House seats can be won based on the numbers we did in Tuesday's MAGA ass-whipping

Discussion

