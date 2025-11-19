Fox And Friends Whines: Polls Are So Mean To Trump, Unfair!

Trump's approval ratings keep plummeting.

And the Fox and Friends trilogy of MAGAts are very sad about this, to the point that co-host Lawrence Jones called Donald's bad polling numbers "unfair."

Nothing is ever Trump's fault on Fox News, even if he's in office when the country unravels and collapses under his ignorant and narcissistic policies.

This excuse was as pitiful as it gets. Ainsley Earhardt was nervous about the "affordability" issue and hoped that Trump's attempt to bribe the public with $2000 checks would help, along with 'no tax on tips.'

Fox actually showed Trump's horrific poll numbers.

EARHARDT: But Donald Trump is saying we don't we don't like socialism here in America. We like capitalism and he's trying to help families out, but his approval rating now on the economy according to this is Reuters is 34 percent. His disapproval is 58 percent. So hopefully with the no tax on tips these checks bringing the tariffs lower To help with beef to help with our fruits bananas eggs prices are down gas prices are down

Poor Ainsley needs a nap. Jones then bashed the whole idea that Trump is responsible for anything and asked the polling companies to chill out.

Jones whined that the Big Ugly bill hasn't kicked in yet, so Americans should wait until after the midterms, at the end of 2026, to make up their minds.

JONES: First of all, I’m not going to tell the American people how to feel because I think Joe Biden made that mistake of saying hey, you know, it’s transitory, you’re not feeling it. But it has only been nine months. The big beautiful bill has not, it was passed, but it’s not been implemented just yet. There’s still some time --- and then when it comes to some of the energy policy, not all of that has been implemented just yet. So I’m not saying, hold on a little bit, but I am saying, it’s kind of unfair, when someone has been there for nine months, to put it all on them.

Wow, just wow. Forget about Trump's yo-yo tariffs that are killing the economy. Forget Trump murdering alleged drug smugglers with no proof in boats in international waters. Forget sending US military into US cities on a lie and taking arms against its citizenry.

As a defense of Trump, this was more than weak sauce.

Can you imagine F&F hosts asking the country to be patient with a Democratic politician when the country is on fire?