Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Tops Netflix In 72 Countries

Did you watch Frankenstein on Netflix yet?

Gizmodo reports, "According to the streamer, Frankenstein was the top English-language movie in 72 countries in data drawn from November 3-9. So only a couple of days of that included Frankenstein, but that was still enough for the movie to pull in over 29 million views, for nearly 74 million hours watched of Oscar Isaac’s mad-sciencing and Jacob Elordi’s monster-emoting."

I watched it over last weekend and I did like it. Not as much as the critics, but it's still worth while. Several of my friends loved it.

It's a mix of James Whale's 1931 movie and Mary Shelley's book, with some of Del Toro thrown in between.

Deadline:

Netflix says the film was No. 1 in 72 countries and appeared in the Top 10 ranking in 93 countries.

“Seeing people embracing Frankenstein in the way I have for over 50 years now is really meaningful,” del Toro said in a statement to Deadline. “I’ve seen an outpouring of love, with many sharing with me about their repeat viewing, both in the 600 sold out screenings and now globally on Netflix. This is a film I’ve carried with me my entire life, and to see it resonate so deeply with audiences around the world is a really full circle moment.”

I had an issue with the section on Victor's upbringing, but I enjoyed the Creature's story...

What say you?

Open thread