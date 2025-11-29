Jeanine Pirro Lashes Out At Critics Of Trump's DC National Guard Deployment

U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, with yet another version of "everything is Joe Biden's fault" during an unhinged interview on Fox & Friends this Friday where she announced the suspect in the Washington D.C. shooting of two National Guard members would be charged with first degree murder:

Over 2,000 National Guard troops were deployed to the capital in August after Trump signed an executive order declaring a crime emergency in the city, despite crime statistics showing otherwise . The troops have been spotted patrolling tourist sites, Metro stations and picking up trash. Following Wednesday’s shooting, Trump has ordered the deployment of an additional 500 members.

“There’s a part of me that thinks that the left is disappointed that the National Guard didn’t shoot someone,” Pirro said.

Meanwhile, Pirro addressed criticism of Trump’s decision to deploy troops to Washington, saying Americans “should be grateful” that Trump is prepared to take such swift action to keep them safe.

Pirro told the Fox hosts she didn't even want to talk about whether the troops should have been there in the first place, before lashing out at the Biden administration, ignoring the fact that Trump's the one that negotiated the withdrawal agreement Biden was stuck with, and that the suspect was granted asylum this year while Trump was in office.

CAMPAGNO: Madam Attorney, what is your message to elected officials like Senator Dick Durbin and Senator Elissa Slotkin that said that our National Guard was terrorizing American cities, that predicted that it would be the National Guard that would shoot innocent Americans, and many more horrific comments such as that?

PIRRO: You know, it outrages me. And, you know, there's a part of me that thinks that the left is disappointed that the National Guard didn't shoot someone. But the truth is that this left-wing progressive nonsense is nothing more than fueling the flame of division in this country.

People should be grateful that the president of the United States has taken crime so seriously in this country that he is bringing in our law enforcement partners so that we can protect the innocent citizens.

Look, I am the United States attorney in the District of Columbia. We had the fourth highest homicide rate in the nation two years ago, and the president made the decision to protect the people of the district.

Now, homicides are down 60 percent, robberies are down 50 percent, carjackings are down 74 percent, and the left wants to complain about it. They should thank God that President Trump is the president, that he cares enough about the people of this country to fight the criminals and protect the innocent people.

And let me say one more thing, and it's not about this case, it's about vetting in general. The nonsense that the left gave us with this operation welcome allies. Look, there was no vetting. If you think there was vetting, I have a bridge to sell you.

If you saw the chaos that was going on at that airport uh in Kabul in Afghanistan, it was typical of what was going on in the Biden administration. And the Pentagon, I believe it was Kirby and people in the Biden administration said, The Afghan withdrawal that we all know was disastrous was a success. And that's a quote.

They called that a success. That chaos is not a success. That is a nightmare. And 13 American servicemen and women were killed at that airport because the Biden administration couldn't get their facts together and couldn't make a decision regarding the rules of engagement to take down a known suicide bomber.

So let's stop namby-pambying around with this, oh, well he was vetted. There was no vetted. The welcome mat was thrown down. They even admitted that they short-circuited the vetting.

What they did was they brought in 90,000 people into this country that were not vetted. They told us all the other immigrants were vetted. What do we do? Call the FBI in Afghanistan and say, gee, do you have anything on this guy? Did we call Venezuela and say, gee? How about your criminal justice system? What can you tell me about this guy?

It's like the 10, 20 million illegals who've been let into this country. We don't know who they are until we suffer the consequences that we have seen in Washington. And I was on that scene, and it is a very sad place. And Sarah Beckstrom and her family did not deserve this. They should have been protected, which is a first order of government.

And the left ought to stop their nonsense and recognize that they are not speaking for the American people. They are speaking about ideology and politics.

Donald Trump, the president, the attorney general, and myself, we're interested in the facts, in the prosecution, making people accountable. And rest assured, we will.