New Variation Of Seasonal Flu Spreading Rapidly Around The World

Use of the flu vaccine continues to prevent hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and continues to help keep people out of the cemetery, even when it's not a perfect match.
By Susie MadrakNovember 13, 2025

Global health experts are increasingly worried about a new strain of the flu that popped up in June — four months after the makeup of this year’s flu shots had already been decided. The reason you haven't heard about it is, even before the shut down, is that the CDC was hollowed out by the Trump massive layoffs that delay flu data collection and analysis. So much winning! Via NBC News:

The new strain, a version of H3N2, is causing outbreaks in Canada and the U.K., where health officials are warning about the early wave that’s sending people to the hospital.

“Since it emerged, it’s rapidly spreading and predominating in some countries so far in the Northern Hemisphere,” Dr. Wenqing Zhang, head of the World Health Organization’s Global Respiratory Threats Unit, said Wednesday during a media briefing.

The version of H3N2 that’s circulated worldwide this year “acquired 7 new mutations over the summer,” Antonia Ho, a consultant in infectious diseases at Scotland’s University of Glasgow, said in a media statement. That “means the virus is quite different to the H3N2 strain included in this year’s vaccine,” she said.

[...] The annual flu shot doesn’t prevent people from getting infected with the flu. It’s mainly used to lessen the severity of the illness. Last year, the vaccine was up to 55% effective in keeping adults with the flu out of the hospital.

On Tuesday, health authorities in the U.K. published preliminary evidence that this year’s vaccine is up to 40% effective in preventing hospitalization among adults.

Schaffner encouraged people to get the shot anyway.

“All of the data over previous decades shows that even if there is not a close match, use of the vaccine continues to prevent hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and continues to help keep people out of the cemetery,” he said.

Flu doing flu things…

“What doesn’t kill you mutates and tries again.”

www.bbc.com/news/article...

Dr Noor Bari (@njbbari3.bsky.social) 2025-11-09T20:46:23.381Z

💉Flu season is here!

Get your flu vaccine, especially if you have underlying medical conditions. This goes for kids too. Last year, 280 kids died from influenza: 56% of them had an underlying condition and 89% were unvaccinated.

#FIGHTFlu

www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes...

Alt CDC (they/them) (@altcdc.altgov.info) 2025-11-11T16:13:32.644Z

Warnings rise for U.S. as a severe flu strain causes outbreaks. A flu strain that emerged over the summer is causing unprecedented outbreaks in Japan, as well as in Canada and the U.K. The CDC hasn't provided insights on flu in the U.S. in nearly 2 months.
www.nbcnews.com/health/healt...

Ian Weissman, DO (@drianweissman.bsky.social) 2025-11-13T02:19:12.350Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon