Steve Mnunchin: We're Working On Mass Distribution Of The Virus

On the Twitter machine, #FreudianSlip trended all day long.
Source: Boing Boing
Speaking to CNBC today, U.S. Treasury Secreatary Steven Mnuchin assured Americans that "We're working on mass distribution of the virus." The internet informs us that this was a slip of the tongue and he meant to say "vaccine."
"We're working on mass distribution of the virus." — Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin, who we hope is working on mass distribution of the ~vaccine~ and not the virus. pic.twitter.com/DqaTC1ZTmD
— The Recount (@therecount) November 20, 2020