Obama: Every Day Is Halloween, But It's All Trick, No Treat

Warning: This post will make you homesick for former President Barack Obama.
By Chris capper LiebenthalNovember 2, 2025

Former President Barack Obama was in Virginia, stumping for Abigail Spanberger when he started ripping on Dementia Donny like no one else can:

He's deploying the National Guard in American cities claiming to stop crime waves that don't actually exist. We've got masked ICE agents pulling up in unmarked vans and grabbing people including U.S. citizens off the streets on the suspicion that they don't look like real Americans. We've got an HHS secretary who opposes proven science and promotes quack medicine. A top White House aide who calls Democrats, the whole party, domestic extremists. We've got some poor labor economist who got fired for accurately reporting bad jobs numbers that the president didn't like. I mean it's like every day is Halloween, except it's all tricks and no treats.

I have a guilty confession to make. Every time I see a clip of Obama speaking, it's almost enough to make me wish that President Pedo would try to run for a third term, just to see Obama also run and clean the country up using Trump as a straw broom. It's almost enough. But then I remember things like democracy and the Constitution and set my mind to settle for impeachment and, eventually, indictment. That would be nice, too.

H/T to Marco Foster for the video

