Obama Reminds Us Again What A Real President Looks Like

Former President Barack Obama reminded us of how a real president looks and acts like as he greeted an Honor Flight from Wisconsin. It marks the first time that a president, sitting or former, ever greeted an Honor Flight.

OBAMA: Hello, everybody. What? As we approach Veterans Day, I wanted to stop by and just say thank you for your extraordinary service to you, your family. The sacrifices that all of you made to protect our country is something that will always be honored. And we are very grateful, and we also happen to welcome you with a 70-degree day in D.C., which doesn't always happen around here.

Just seeing the look on the faces of the veterans, both when they realize what's happening and as Obama shakes their hands as they disembark from the plane is priceless and makes one appreciate what we once had even more.

It's a helluva lot bettter than the Orange Sphincter calling them losers.

But there's more, because Obama has an unlimited supply of class:

Jody McClain, director of flight operations for Badger Honor Flight, said she and other local organizers were just as surprised as the veterans and their families. She said the former president boarded their plane directly from the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in order to keep the focus on the veterans walking through a welcome celebration in the terminal.

Obama knew who the real heroes were and paid them the honor they deserved with dignity and grace. You know that there is no way in hell that Trump wouldn't have made it all about himself.

Damn, but I miss having a president who I could be proud of.