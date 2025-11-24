ShamWow Guy Runs For Congress

A huckster for a party led by a huckster. Makes sense.

Source: Chron



On Friday, the name "Offer Vince 'ShamWow' Shlomi" filed for candidacy to be the Texas District 31 congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Texan's Brad Johnson first reported this filing. Folks, the ShamWow guy is running for public office.

The Israeli-born Offer Shlomi, also known as Vince Offer or Vince Shlomi, has entered the Republican primary for District 31, an area north of Austin covering a relatively rural area that makes sure to avoid the downtown centers of Killeen and Round Rock. U.S. Rep. John R. Carter has been representing the district for more than two decades; the 84-year-old easily won the 2024 general election, and he's running again with $631,635 in total receipts.