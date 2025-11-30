'Made-up Quote' In Canadian Satire Site Fools Time Magazine

Time Magazine used a made-up quote from a Canadian satire site and had to issue a retraction, finally. Apparently, no one noticed until this week that the quote they used was fake, as the rhetoric from U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra is usually just as crazed as Trump's anyway.

Time used just one line, but in the next part of the article, there is the line, "The Ambassador added, 'We need to take the tone and tenor of the debate down, and by ‘we’ I mean ‘entirely Canada’ because you are all weak losers who would be better off as the 51st State.” With more Hoestra fake ranting after that. And if that didn't give it away, the article's last line had: "Hoekstra then ended his speech by urinating on a stack of vintage Anne Murray records."

Not exactly Time magazine's finest moment.

Source: CBC

