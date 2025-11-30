'Made-up Quote' In Canadian Satire Site Fools Time Magazine

The Beaverton, a satirical news site in Canada akin to The Onion, made it up for this article titled, "US Ambassador threatens to tariff, annex, and bomb Canada if anti-American sentiment doesn’t improve."
By Ed ScarceNovember 30, 2025

Time Magazine used a made-up quote from a Canadian satire site and had to issue a retraction, finally. Apparently, no one noticed until this week that the quote they used was fake, as the rhetoric from U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra is usually just as crazed as Trump's anyway.

Time used just one line, but in the next part of the article, there is the line, "The Ambassador added, 'We need to take the tone and tenor of the debate down, and by ‘we’ I mean ‘entirely Canada’ because you are all weak losers who would be better off as the 51st State.” With more Hoestra fake ranting after that. And if that didn't give it away, the article's last line had: "Hoekstra then ended his speech by urinating on a stack of vintage Anne Murray records."

Not exactly Time magazine's finest moment.

Source: CBC

In a recent article about the strained U.S. relationships with other countries, Time Magazine included a made-up quote from Canadian satire site The Beaverton — seemingly as fact.

In the Oct. 1 article, there’s a section that references U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra’s recent appearance at an event hosted by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

At the event, Hoekstra voiced his disappointment with the anti-American sentiment that's spread across Canada in light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and his quips about Canada becoming the 51st state.

Time quoted Hoekstra: "'A Canada that it would be very easy to target with 500% steel tariffs, or one patriot missile aimed at Parliament Hill,’ he added, rather incredulously.'"

Except Hoekstra didn’t say that — The Beaverton, a satirical news site in Canada akin to The Onion, made it up for this article titled, "US Ambassador threatens to tariff, annex, and bomb Canada if anti-American sentiment doesn’t improve."

Hoekstra's team confirmed to CBC News that the quote isn't real.

